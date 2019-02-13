Man armed with assault rifle robs victim in North Miami Beach, police say

Donavan James Bell, 25, of Miami Gardens, is accused of pointing an assault rifle at a man during a robbery in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man armed with an assault rifle robbed a man who was walking back to his place of business Monday afternoon in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

Donavan James Bell, 25, of Miami Gardens, was arrested the next day on charges of armed robbery and possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis.

According to an arrest report, Bell approached the victim from behind in the area of 155 NW 167th St. and used the barrel of the gun to poke the victim in the back.

Police said the victim turned around and Bell demanded the man's property.

According to detectives, Bell took the victim's wallet, which contained credit cards, his driver's license, keys and $110 in cash, as well as the victim's Samsung Galaxy S6 cellphone.

The victim was then ordered to lie facedown on the ground, authorities said.

Police said Bell ran off and got into a black Toyota Camry.

The victim identified Bell in a photo lineup.

Authorities said six grams of marijuana were found in a fanny pack being carried by Bell when he was taken into custody.

Bell is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.