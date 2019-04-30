Man burned in early morning fire at North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after being burned in an early morning fire at a North Miami Beach home.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Northeast 158th Street near Northeast 16th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, three people and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire. Two of the residents and the dog made it out safely, but one man was pulled out by firefighters and taken to the burn unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

One of the residents told Local 10 News that a cigarette likely sparked the fire, saying the owner is known to smoke in his bed.

An official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

