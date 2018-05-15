Man fatally shot near pickup truck in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning near a pickup truck in North Miami Beach while he was on his way to work, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 163rd Street.

North Miami Beach police Maj. Richard Rand said detectives are interviewing several witnesses and working to obtain surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

"We think it's disgusting," Capt. Juan Pinillos said. "You know, you're trying to earn a living out here, and you're waiting to start your day and you're ambushed. It's a cowardly act. I can tell you we're going to find this offender."

Pinillos said detectives believe the victim, a man in his 40s, was the target of a failed robbery attempt.

The gunman was last seen running south on Northeast 163rd Street.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

