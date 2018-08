NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot Saturday afternoon in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the Washington Park Community Center at Northeast 153rd Terrace and Northeast 14th Court.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.