Man shot outside G5ive Miami nightclub in North Miami Beach, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot outside the G5ive Miami nightclub in North Miami Beach early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the club at 337 NW 170th St. at 6 a.m. as police had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

North Miami Beach police said a man fired shots in front of the club, striking another man who was sitting inside a nearby vehicle.

It's unclear whether the victim was the intended target.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.