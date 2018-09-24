Man uses brick to smash out front glass of North Miami Beach cellphone store

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man used a brick early Sunday morning to smash out the front glass of a North Miami Beach cellphone store, authorities said.

The burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Boost Mobile store off U.S. 1 and Northwest 135th Street.

Surveillance video captured the man running inside toward the display and then bolting in the back area.

Employees at the Boost Mobile suspect the thief may have been a client or someone familiar with the store layout because he knew the phones were stashed in a specific closet.

Employees said the man made off away with 20 phones, including several iPhone 6 and 6s phones, iPhone 8s and a couple of Samsung J7s, to name a few.

The store, which has been open for three months, suffered a near $8,000 loss, employees said.

The business owner, who is now left with a bill and pile of broken glass, is hoping the surveillance video will help police catch the thief.



