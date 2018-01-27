North Miami Beach commissioner booted from office after missing meetings

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A North Miami Beach city commissioner has been removed from office after he failed to show up in person to the commission's meetings for almost a year.

The city said Frantz Pierre had only attended one city commission meeting in person since April 18, 2017. Pierre has said an undisclosed medical condition prevents him from attending the meetings, but he has participated in several meetings by telephone.

Jean Olin, an outside lawyer hired by the city to investigate the issue, wrote in her legal opinion that the city charter does not allow for city commissioners to be absent for more than 120 days.

She also ruled that Pierre's participation by telephone did not count as attendance.

Olin said in a memo to the city that attendance requires "the physical presence of all commission members."

Olin found that the decision to remove Pierre was mandatory and not subject to discretion of the city commission.

Pierre has been a North Miami Beach commissioner since 2007.

City Attorney Jose Smith recommended that the commission discuss how to fill the vacancy at a special meeting.

