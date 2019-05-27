North Miami Beach park now named after World War II veteran

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A previously unnamed park in North Miami Beach now tells a profound story of a historic battle.

Cpl. Howard Bryce Hinson Park off Northeast 160th Street and Northeast 14th Avenue is named after a veteran who enlisted in the U.S. Marines at 18 years old.

Hinson was killed in the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

Today, his name and those of 32 other servicemen from North Miami Beach who were killed in battle are featured on a plaque so that their legacy will forever be recognized.

"It's incredible what these individuals endured and fought for, but today, we stand here free, being able to enjoy this beautiful country." North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo said.

Family members, North Miami Beach residents, police and city officials gathered to not only pay homage to the veterans but their families as well.

"Makes this plaque up there on that wall permanent for recognition of bravery," said Don Hinson, Howard Hinson's brother.



