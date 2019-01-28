North Miami Beach police search for man who tried to coax girl into car

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - North Miami Beach police are searching for a man who attempted to coax a girl into his car Monday morning.

Police said the girl was walking in the 16100 block of Northeast 18th Place around 8 a.m. when the man approached her and urged her to get into his car. The girl ran to a nearby house for help, causing the man to flee the scene, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s. The girl told police that he had a slight mustache and an Spanish accent. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. His car was described as a sliver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500.

