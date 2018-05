1866: Memorial Day is first celebrated in the United States at Waterloo, New York.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The City of North Miami Beach will be hosting a Memorial Day service.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the All Wars Memorial Park, 16500 NE 16 Ave.

According to organizers there will guest speakers, a 21 gun salute and presentations.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.