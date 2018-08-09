North Miami police officer injured in North Miami Beach crash

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A North Miami police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning in North Miami Beach.

The crash occurred before sunrise on Northeast 163rd Street near Northeast 26th Avenue.

A construction worker told Local 10 News that the police cruiser was rear-ended by another car traveling west on Northeast 163rd Street.

North Miami Beach police spokesman Juan Pinillos said the officer was treated for minor injuries, but the occupants of the other car were seriously injured.

All westbound lanes of Northeast 163rd Street were closed from Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast 26th Avenue during the police investigation.



