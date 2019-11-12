North Miami Beach

Police chase ends with driver ditching car in North Miami Beach

Possible robbery suspects lead police on chase

By David Dwork - Digital Editor, Neki Mohan - Anchor/Reporter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A police chase ended Tuesday afternoon in North Miami Beach when the driver being pursued crashed and bailed out of his car. 

Miramar police officers responded to a Be On The Lookout call for armed robbery suspects out of Hollywood. 

Units spotted the car in the BOLO call at County Line Road and 56th Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. 

A short chase ensued, ending in North Miami Beach when the suspect crashed into a pole and fled on foot. 

Several streets were blocked off, from Northeast 167th Street to 163rd Street between Northeast 7th and 5th avenues. 

After searching for about an hour, a suspect was taken into custody.

