South Florida man accused of watching teen get dressed through bedroom window

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A registered sexual offender was arrested last week after watching a 13-year-old girl get dressed through her bedroom window in North Miami Beach, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to North Miami Beach police, the incident occurred Friday in the area of Northeast 177th Street and 19th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, the victim had just gotten out of the shower and was getting dressed in her bedroom when she noticed a man looking at her through her window.

The victim told police the man was wearing a jean-colored hat backward.

Authorities said the victim's home is fenced and no one had permission to be on the family's property.

According to the arrest report, the suspect, identified as Fernando Antonio Irizarry, 41, was found a short time later in the area of Northeast 177th Street and 20th Avenue.

Police said a "show up" was conducted and the victim identified Irizarry as the man who was staring at her through the window.

Irizarry, who police said is currently homeless, was arrested on charges of voyeurism and trespassing.

North Miami Beach police said those in the community with questions or concerns about Irizarry may contact the Police Department at 305-949-5500.



