Train formerly known as Brightline crashes into car in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A high-speed passenger rail train crashed into a car Wednesday morning in North Miami Beach.

The crash occurred at the railroad crossing near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 141st Street, across from the Lexus of North Miami.

A view from Sky 10 showed the mangled car on the side of the railroad tracks. One of the railroad crossing signs was also on the ground.

The train, rebranded as Virgin Trains USA, was stopped on the tracks nearby.

There did not appear to be any injuries.

