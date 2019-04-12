Uber driver accused of sexually battering woman in South Florida

Emilio Lazaro Victores, 45, of Miami, is accused of sexually battering a woman while she was his Uber passenger, police said.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An Uber driver was arrested Thursday on accusations that he sexually battered a South Carolina woman while she was visiting South Florida on vacation, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim requested an Uber pool the night of March 16 in North Miami Beach and requested to be dropped off at Biscayne Park.

Police said the victim was originally sitting in the back seat, but moved to the front passenger seat so three people the driver, Emilio Lazaro Victores, 45, of Miami, later picked up could sit next to each other.

The woman told police she fell asleep in the car and was awakened by Victores on top of her, kissing her lips.

"Stop! Get off me!" the woman told police she yelled at Victores after pushing him away.

Police said the woman told them Victores complied and said, "I'm sorry."

According to the arrest report, the woman looked down and saw that her mesh pants coverup were pulled down to her ankles and her bikini bottoms were pulled to the side, exposing her vagina.

The victim said Victores' pants were unbuttoned and his underwear was slightly pulled down with his penis exposed.

Police said the victim was unsure whether Victores inserted his penis in her, digitally penetrated her or performed oral sex on her.

According to the arrest report, the victim and suspect were on the side of the road in an unknown location, and the victim demanded Victores to take her to her original destination.

Police said Victores complied.

The woman identified Victores to police through a photo of him on the Uber app.

Police said she claimed $50 in cash and a ladies' two-tone Rolex watch that she was wearing that night were also missing after she discovered Victores on top of her.

Authorities said Victores admitted to ending the trip at a location in Miami Beach and then taking the victim back to the home she was staying at in Biscayne Park at no charge.

Police said he also admitted to stopping the car on the side of the road, but said he did so to check the tires.

Victores was arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

It was revealed in bond court Friday that Victores previously served 15 years in prison for an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon conviction.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.