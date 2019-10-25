Video shows 6-vehicle wreck leaving 9 injured in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video shows a Thursday afternoon crash that involved seven vehicles and left nine people injured in North Miami Beach.

The surveillance video shows a white Jaguar sport utility vehicle jutting out into traffic, while trying to make a left turn into the shopping plaza near the intersection of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. The driver of another white car slammed into it on Biscayne Boulevard.

The other four vehicles collided after the initial crash sent the Jaguar flying. The video also shows Kohen rushing to the road to help the victims. Kohen identified the driver of the Jaguar as Daniel Jerusalmi, a real estate agent with Elite International Realty.

One patient remains in critical condition, while two others are believed to be in stable condition.

Police have yet to determine which driver was at fault in the crash.

"Before we issue any citations, we have to do our due diligence." said Capt. Juan Pinillos of the North Miami Beach police department. "It's a very serious accident."

Ami Kohen, the owner of 4U Lighting & Design at 16103 Biscayne Blvd., said he heard the impact and ran outside. There was a tragedy steps away from his store.

"We saw one of the cars was flipping," Kohen said. "We saw somebody in a bad condition, but it took six, seven, eight minutes that the ambulance came and from there they took him to the hospital," Kohen said.

The aftermath of the crash snarled traffic in the area for hours. Kohen said Jerusalmi, who was born in Brazil and has lived in Florida for decades, is one of the two survivors of the crash who suffered life-threatening injuries

"We hope that they will survive and everything will be good," Kohen said.

