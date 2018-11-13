Woman robbed of cellphone, $1,000 in cash at gunpoint in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - North Miami Beach police are searching for two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint last week outside a supermarket.

The robbery was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in the rear parking lot of the South Florida Kosher Market at 1324 NE 163rd St.

According to an incident report, the 67-year-old woman was walking back to her car from the supermarket when she was approached by two men who ordered her to hand over her purse.

Police said the woman refused and a struggle ensued. One of the men, who was armed with a handgun, pushed the woman into her Toyota Camry and the robbers snatched $1,000 in cash from her purse.

Authorities said the armed robber continued pointing the gun at the victim as she walked away and searched for help.

According to the incident report, the second robber rummaged through the car and stole the victim's cellphone.

Witnesses told police they saw the robbers run west on Northeast 162nd Street toward 13th Avenue after the incident.

Police said the victim sustained minor superficial injuries during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

