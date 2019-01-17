1 at large after crashing stolen vehicle in North Miami, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - One person is at large after they crashed a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in North Miami, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Northeast 144th Street.

According to North Miami police spokesman Sgt. Kessler Brooks, the owner of the vehicle and a neighbor witnessed the car being stolen by two males.

Brooks said the neighbor got into his car and chased the thieves until the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash and roll over.

Brooks said the driver easily got out of the car, but the passenger had a harder time getting out.

The victim's neighbor held down the passenger until police arrived, Brooks said.

Brooks said K-9 units were helping search for the driver.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



