1 killed, 4 injured in North Miami crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - One person was killed and four others were injured when an SUV slammed into a tree early Tuesday in North Miami.
The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. at Northeast First Court and Northeast 125th Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said firefighters had to extricate one of the five occupants of the SUV.
Lay said two people were taken to a nearby trauma hospital, and two others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. He said one of the victims died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
