2 men steal personal watercraft from behind homes in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Two thieves were captured on surveillance video stealing personal watercraft from behind two homes in North Miami.

The thefts were reported Tuesday in the 1800 block of Keystone Boulevard and in the 1300 block of Coronado Lane.

North Miami police officers said the thieves traveled through a canal on another personal watercraft to get to the victims' homes.

Authorities said the men also tried to steal another personal watercraft from the back of a home in the 2400 block of Northeast 135th Street, but they fled in the canal after they were confronted by a witness.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

