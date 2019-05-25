3 teen soccer players killed after being struck by SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Three teenage soccer players were killed early Saturday after they were struck by an SUV in North Miami, authorities said.

Officer Natalie Buissereth, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the teens were walking across the street around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Northeast 125th Street when the driver of a black SUV hit them.

The victims were identified as Gideon Desir, 13; Lens Desir, 15; and Richecarde Dumay, 17.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the driver of the SUV to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where she is listed in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

The teenagers’ soccer team gathered with grief counselors Saturday afternoon at Little Haiti Soccer Park in the 6300 block of Northeast Second Avenue in Miami.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.