Alarm scares off burglars who smashed front glass of cellphone store in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A trio of thieves tried to burglarize a cellphone store in North Miami, authorities said.

Surveillance video released Monday shows three men or teenagers outside a TracFone store at 12001 NW 7th Ave. on Nov. 10.

North Miami police said the group smashed the front glass of the store, setting off an audible alarm, which scared them off.

Police said more than $3,000 worth of damage was reported to the business, although nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information about the culprits' identities is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

