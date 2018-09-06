Armed man barricades himself inside North Miami apartment, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - An armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment Thursday afternoon in North Miami, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. as a SWAT team and other law enforcement and fire rescue personnel were spotted outside the complex.

Police said officers initially responded to the area of Canal Drive and Northeast 116th Road in reference to a domestic dispute.

Authorities said a woman and her husband were arguing when the man armed himself with a gun.

Police said the woman and her child were able to escape the home, but the man is still inside.

No other details were immediately released.

