Blind woman, family members escape North Miami house fire

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A blind woman safely escaped from a house fire early Tuesday in North Miami.

The fire started about 3 a.m. at a home on Northwest 128th Street.

According to family members, someone was cooking late Monday night and fell asleep with something left on the stove. They woke up, smelled smoke and got out of the house while a neighbor called 911.

Six people, including two children, inside the home at the time all got out safely. Their dog and two cats also escaped.

The blind woman was treated at the scene and given oxygen, but everyone was OK.

