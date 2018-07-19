BMW driver carjacked outside North Miami business, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who carjacked another man outside a North Miami business over the weekend.

The incident was captured on surveillance video shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday outside Super Group International at 1825 NE 149th St.

Police said the victim pulled up to the business in an orange, 2018 BMW X1.

As he was waiting to be let into the business, an armed man approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his car keys, authorities said.

The video shows the victim holding his hands up before throwing the keys toward the thief.

The carjacker then fled the scene in the victim's SUV, bearing Florida tag JWAR10.

Anyone with information about the carjacker's identity is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

