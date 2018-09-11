Body camera video shows rapper's arrest after hit-and-run crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police Tuesday released body camera videos showing the August arrest of South Florida rapper Khaotic.

The rapper, whose real name is Rubin McFadden, is accused of driving recklessly and leading police on a high speed chase around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Police said McFadden, 33, ran several red lights and crashed his 2016 Chrysler 300 into another car, injuring the driver and her passenger.

McFadden fled the scene near West Dixie Highway and Griffin Boulevard after the crash and eventually abandoned the Chrysler about a block away, according to the arrest report.

An officer tracked down McFadden on foot and took him into custody outside an apartment complex, the report said. Officers later found a gun in McFadden's car, the report said.

One of the body camera videos shows the aftermath of the crash as the victims cry in pain while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

In another clip, the rapper is heard asking officers to take him out of the prisoner transport vehicle because he says he's about to have a panic attack.

