3 children, 2 adults seriously hurt in crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Three children and two adults were hurt Saturday morning after in a crash along northbound Interstate 95 in North Miami, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near the Northwest 119th Street exit of I-95, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

At least one child was thrown from the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The two adults and two of the children had life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. One child had minor injuries.

Several lanes of northbound I-95 were closed as authorities cleared the scene.

