Car crashes during police pursuit in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A police pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night in North Miami.

Police said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase that began on North Miami Avenue near 159th Street.

North Miami and Miami-Dade police officers chased the suspect for about a mile before the Nissan Altima crashed into a home's fence at Northwest 147th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Police said the driver tried to run away but was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.