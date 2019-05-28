Classmates mourn 3 teens killed in North Miami crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Students at Miami Edison Senior High School are mourning three of their classmates who were killed over the weekend in a crash in North Miami.

"Dang man. It's crazy because we were just getting close, like, I was feeling like he was a brother to me," Rodga Laurius said about one of the victims. "He was good kid. It was sad to see that happen to him."

Students returned to class Tuesday for the very first time since three of their classmates were killed in North Miami by a driver described by police as being out of control.

Laurius said he was close friends with 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay.

"He was a good kid. He had hopes and dreams to play soccer. He was a dual sport athlete. He could play football, and stuff like that," Laurius said.

The deadly collision happened early Saturday off Northeast 125th Street.

Dumay was walking alongside Lens Desir, 15, and Gideon Desir, 13, so the teens could catch a bus to a soccer tournament.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the boys walking along the sidewalk.

Seconds later, a black SUV can be seen speeding through the intersection.

Local 10 spoke to a woman, who identified herself as Mariam Coulibaly, on the phone from her Aventura Hospital and Medical Center room. She confirmed she was involved in the Saturday morning crash in North Miami.

Police have yet to say whether she will face any charges, frustrating the victims' friends and families.

"They did everything right," said Gomez Laleau, president of the Little Haiti Football Club. "They went to school. They're playing sports. They aren't committing a crime. They don't engage in bad behavior. It shouldn't have happened."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.