Driver rescued from overturned SUV after crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A driver had to be rescued from his sport utility vehicle after it overturned in a crash Tuesday morning in North Miami.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. along Northwest 135th Street between Northwest Fifth and Sixth avenues.

It appeared the SUV slammed into two parked cars before landing on its side.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics used a saw to cut through the windshield of the mangled SUV to free the trapped driver.

Paramedics walked the man to a waiting ambulance.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics tend to a driver after he was trapped in an overturned SUV after a crash in North Miami. Paramedics used a saw to cut through the windshield and free him.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly said the man appeared to be agitated and could be heard cursing at paramedics while being loaded onto a stretcher. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated, but his condition wasn't immediately known.

At least two other cars parked nearby were also damaged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.