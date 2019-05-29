Family finds some peace after woman arrested following crash that killed 3 boys

Mariam Coulibaly faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges in a crash that killed three teenage soccer players in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - The family of one of three teens killed over the weekend by an alleged drunken driver over the weekend said they have met with North Miami police and have some peace knowing that a suspect is now in custody.

"I just can't believe this type of woman driving drunk was on the road and took my son's life," said Penel Jean, whose son, Lens Desir, 15, was killed in the Saturday morning crash in North Miami.

Jean is still coping with the loss of his son but is finding some comfort in knowing the driver who ran down his son and two other teens is facing three counts of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

"With the loss of these three young boys, there is no just punishment for this crime," Jean's attorney, Brett Rosen, said.

North Miami police stood guard overnight at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, keeping a close watch on Mariam Coulibaly.

The 31-year-old exotic dancer has a history of traffic violations and is accused of driving drunk and crashing her SUV into the boys while they were walking to a bus stop so they could attend a soccer tournament.

Lens Desir, Gideon Desir, 13, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, died at the scene.

"Her BAC (blood alcohol content) was nearly twice the legal limit," Rosen said.

Local 10 News spoke with sources who said Coulibaly had been partying Friday night before the crash -- possibly at The BODY strip club on Biscayne Boulevard where she works.

Records show her driver's license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Jean said he is finding peace by knowing Coulibaly is off the streets and unable to hurt anyone else.

Rosen said Lens Desir's family is not ruling out taking legal action against the club where Coulibaly worked.

It's unclear when Coulibaly will be released from the hospital and booked into jail.

"There is no such thing as a DUI accident. Every DUI incident is a crime, an act undertaken by an individual who could have chosen not to drink and drive but instead decided to start the car and go," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Wednesday in a statement. "The results are always terrible as the loss of these three fine young men so vividly displays."

