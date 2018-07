NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A fire caused serious damage to an apartment building in North Miami Sunday, displacing 10 families, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the two-alarm fire broke out just after noon in the 1300 block of Northeast 127th Street. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire, and they were quickly able to bring the blaze under control.

No one was hurt in the blaze, witnesses said.

