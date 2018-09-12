Homeowner shoots teen suspected of trying to break into nearby home, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A homeowner shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday who might have been trying to burglarize a vacant home next door in North Miami, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Northwest 121st Street.

North Miami police said the homeowner was home for lunch when he heard a noise in the backyard next door to his home.

The homeowner went outside to investigate and a struggle ensued between him and two 16-year-olds, police said.

Authorities said the homeowner shot one of the teens, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with injuries to his chest.

Police said the teen was alert and speaking at the scene.

His condition has not been released.

Police said the second teen is being questioned by police.

A woman, who believed one of the teens was her grandson, rushed to the scene after getting a call from her daughter, who is the boy's mother.

"She call me say her son is in trouble," the woman told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon.

The homeowner is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, police said.



