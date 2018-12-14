Man set to be executed for North Miami woman's 1992 murder

Jose Antonio Jimenez is scheduled to be executed for the 1992 murder of Phyliss Minas in her North Miami apartment.

RAIFORD, Fla. - A man convicted of killing a South Florida woman 26 years ago during an apartment burglary was set to be executed Thursday evening.

Jose Antonio Jimenez, 55, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. at the Florida State Prison for the October 1992 killing of Phyllis Minas in her North Miami apartment. But execution plans were at least temporarily delayed as authorities awaited a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on a stay request.

Minas lived in apartment 207 at 13725 NE Sixth Ave. in North Miami. She was a clerk at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building and had just come home from work.

Jimenez lived one floor up and knew her door was always opened.

According to court documents, Jimenez entered Phyllis' apartment. There was a struggle.

Records show Minas was stabbed repeatedly.

According to a police report, neighbors heard a thump and heard her screaming, "Oh, my God."

When those neighbors tried to get into her apartment to see what was wrong, the door slammed shut and locked.

Witnesses saw Jimenez jump off the a second-floor balcony to the first floor.

North Miami police called it a burglary. Police found Jimenez's finger print on the inside of Minas' door.

Jose Antonio Jimenez, who lived in the same building as Phyllis Minas, was convicted of murder in 1994. He was sentenced to death.

Over the years, the inmate has filed various appeals. In an appeal filed with the U.S. Supreme Court this week, Jimenez and his attorneys said detectives who investigated the case gave "false or, at best, misleading testimony" and that several key police reports were lost.

Additionally, his attorneys asked the court to stay the execution and consider whether Florida's lethal injection protocol constitutes cruel and unusual punishment that violates the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The lawyers point to the February execution of Eric Branch using the same drugs in which experts later concluded he felt significant pain, including screaming out the word "murderers" several times as he thrashed about on the gurney.

Gov. Rick Scott signed the death warrant for Jimenez last summer and scheduled the execution for August. The Supreme Court stayed that, but lifted the stay in October.

After being tried for the murder of Minas, it was learned Jimenez was a suspect in a 1990 murder in Miami Beach as well.

He pleaded guilty to the 1990 strangulation of a woman found dead inside her Miami Beach apartment and was sentenced to 17 years for that killing.

