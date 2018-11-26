Little Havana Restaurant likely closed for several days after roof fire

Little Havana Restaurant in North Miami will be closed for several days after a roof fire.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A North Miami restaurant is expected to be closed for several days after the roof caught fire early Monday.

The fire started at the Little Havana Restaurant on Biscayne Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said.

She said firefighters spent more than an hour working to extinguish the flames.

A restaurant manager told Local 10 News that an exhaust fan on the roof of the building caught fire due to an electrical problem. He said firefighters arrived and prevented the flames from spreading.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue firefighters douse flames on the roof of the Little Havana Restaurant with water.

He said the restaurant will probably be closed for a few days because of the smoke smell permeating inside.

A restoration company has been hired to get rid of the smell.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Miller said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

