Machete-wielding man apologizes to clerk after robbing her at gas station, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday, nearly a week after he robbed a 7-Eleven clerk while armed with a machete, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported just after 2 a.m. Nov. 21 at the 7-Eleven at 11885 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami.

According to an arrest report, Yosangel Lopez, 26, entered the convenience store and filled a cup with soda. He then walked behind the counter as he drank from the cup, pulled a machete from his side and told the clerk, "Mami, I don't want to hurt you. Just give me the money," authorities said.

Police said the victim, who feared for her life, gave Lopez about $150 from the cash register.

He then demanded the victim's cellphone and purse, which he took from under the counter, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Lopez told the victim to come outside with him.

He then suddenly told the victim he had kids and was sorry before returning her cellphone and purse, police said.

Authorities said Lopez left the gas station in a white Chrysler Sebring.

The victim later identified Lopez in a photo lineup.

Lopez faces a charge of armed robbery with a firearm.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.