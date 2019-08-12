Man, 25, arrested in connection with personal watercraft theft

Rahkeem Dorion James, 25, is one of two men accused of stealing a personal watercraft July 31 from the back yard of a home in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the theft of a personal watercraft from the backyard of a home in North Miami, authorities said.

Rahkeem Dorion James and another man are accused of stealing the $16,000 2016 Yamaha personal watercraft around 1:45 p.m. July 31 in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Griffing Boulevard.

According to authorities, the thieves damaged the home's wrought-iron gate to get into the yard.

The homeowners told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that the crooks, who were captured on surveillance video, appeared to have been scared by the family's dog at first, but came back seconds later to steal the personal watercraft.

"I see the whole gate -- it was broken on the floor and the doors here were open, and I was scared to enter my house. So I called my husband, and my husband said he saw the video and they got the jet ski," one of the homeowners said.

The homeowners believe the thieves got away in a truck that had a trailer attached to it, as part of the bumper was left behind.

Police said the second thief remains at large.

Anyone with information about the second thief's identity is asked to call Detective S. Castro at 305-891-0294, ext. 23115, or email the detective at scastro@northmiamipolice.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.