Man shot in North Miami, officials say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A man was shot late Friday in North Miami, officials said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 134th Street, officials said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Officials said the victim was alert after the shooting, but they did not disclose his condition.

Police did not identify the victim or provide any information about a suspect.

