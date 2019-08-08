Man sought in connection with North Miami vehicle burglaries

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - The North Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries.

Officials said there was a rash of vehicle burglaries in the Keystone Point community in North Miami during the week of July 14.

Many residents were victimized during the midnight hours, officials said.

The subject has been identified by police as Ruandy Sevilla, 23. Officials said Sevilla is wanted by the North Miami Police Department.

Anyone who has information that may lead to Sevilla's arrest is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

