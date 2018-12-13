'No one deserved what she got,' brother says of North Miami woman killed in 1992

Phyllis Minas, 63, was stabbed to death in her North Miami apartment Oct. 2, 1992.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Robert Pattee is now 85 years old, but he remembers the call he got from North Miami police 26 years ago that his older sister was dead.

"No one deserved what she got," Pattee told Local 10 News.

Phyllis Minas, 63, was brutally stabbed to death in her North Miami apartment Oct. 2, 1992.

Now, the man convicted of that crime, Jose Antonio Jimenez, 52, is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.

"My wife and I had to clean up the place," Minas' nephew, Alan Pattee, recalled. "It was horrible."

Minas lived in apartment 207 at 13725 NE Sixth Ave. in North Miami. She was a clerk at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building and had just come home from work.

Phyllis Minas lived in apartment 207 at 13725 NE Sixth Ave. in North Miami.

Jimenez lived one floor up and knew her door was always opened.

According to court documents, Jimenez entered Phyllis' apartment. There was a struggle.

Records show Minas was stabbed over and over.

According to a police report, neighbors heard a thump and heard her screaming, "Oh, my God."

When those neighbors tried to get into her apartment to see what was wrong, the door slammed shut and locked.

Witnesses saw Jimenez jump off the a second-floor balcony to the first floor.

North Miami police called it a burglary. Police found Jimenez's finger print on the inside of Minas' door.

Because the crime happened after Hurricane Andrew, it got very little media attention.

"There was blood everywhere," Michael Band recalled.

Band prosecuted Jimenez in 1994.

Jose Antonio Jimenez, who lived in the same building as Phyllis Minas, was convicted of murder in 1994. He was sentenced to death.

"To this day, I'm unaware of any show of remorse," Band said.

Robert Pattee said Jimenez certainly didn't show any at the time.

"During his trial, he would flip obscene gestures toward us," Robert Pattee recalled.

Band said every single one of the jurors recommended death.

"Very unusual," he said. "In my experience, I only had two cases where the jury was unanimous like that."

The other was Juan Carlos Chavez for the murder of Jimmy Rice.

A last-effort appeal by Jimenez to the Florida Supreme Court was denied Wednesday.

After being tried for the murder of Minas, it was learned Jimenez was a suspect in a 1990 murder in Miami Beach as well.

He pleaded guilty to the 1990 strangulation of a woman found dead inside her Miami Beach apartment and was sentenced to 17 years for that killing.

"It makes me squirm just to think about it," Robert Pattee said.

Jimenez is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Robert Pattee won't be there.

"I have no desire to go see this execution," he said.

