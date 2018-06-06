North Miami apartment building evacuated after fire breaks out

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A four-story apartment building was evacuated Wednesday in North Miami after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Lt. Kirston Miller, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the fire started just before 2 p.m. inside a storage unit in the building near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Northeast 130th Street.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and several people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials were still investigating the cause of the blaze, and residents are still waiting to hear when it will be safe to return to their homes.

