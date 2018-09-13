North Miami man arrested after shooting teenager, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A North Miami man was arrested late Wednesday after police said he shot a 16-year-boy near his home.

Frantz Noel, 47, faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and tampering with evidence.

Police initially said the boys may have been trying to break into a vacant home next door to Noel's house, but after interviewing witnesses, police decided to arrest Noel.

Noel had told North Miami police that he was home for lunch Wednesday when he heard a noise in the backyard next door to his home in the 1500 block of Northwest 121st Street.

Noel said he went outside to investigate and a struggle ensued between him and two 16-year-old boys. At some point, Noel shot one of the boys in the chest, police said.

Paramedics transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed.

A woman, who believed one of the teens was her grandson, rushed to the scene after getting a call from her daughter, who is the boy's mother.

"She call me, say her son is in trouble," the woman told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon.

