North Miami police search for missing teen with schizophrenia

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - North Miami police are searching for a missing 19-year-old who suffers from schizophrenia, authorities announced Friday.

According to police, Kenel Metayer ran away from his parents in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police said Metayer, who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, last texted his mother that he was on the Metromover in downtown Miami.

Anyone who comes into contact with the teen is asked to call Detective Rhymer at 305-891-0294 ext. 23125.

