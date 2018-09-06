Police mistakenly believe armed man was barricaded in North Miami apartment

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Police mistakenly believed an armed man had barricaded himself inside an apartment Thursday afternoon in North Miami, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. as a SWAT team and other law enforcement and fire rescue personnel were spotted outside the complex.

Police said officers initially responded to the area of Canal Drive and Northeast 116th Road in reference to a domestic dispute.

Authorities said a woman and her husband were arguing when the man armed himself with a gun.

Police said the woman and her child were able to escape the home, but they believed the man was still inside.

Authorities later discovered that no one was inside the apartment. Police believe the man left the area before officers arrived.

According to police, the suspect, whose identity has not been released, turned off his cellphone after the incident with his wife. He has since turned it back on and is speaking to negotiators, authorities said.

Police said they do not know his location at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

