Scooter rider hurt in hit-and-run crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A man riding scooter was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in North Miami.

Surveillance video captured the crash as it happened about 3 a.m. near Northeast 119th Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

In the video, a driver strikes the scooter, throwing the rider off the vehicle.

The driver gets out of the car, appears to check on the victim and then drives away.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to an area hospital. He was recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

