Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside North Miami restaurant

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a shooting that was reported outside a restaurant in North Miami, authorities said.

Jose Izaguirre, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief.

According to North Miami police, Izaguirre and the victim were involved in an argument Feb. 3 in front of Deseos' Restaurant at 1551 NW 119th St.

During the argument, Izaguirre pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, authorities said.

Police said Izaguirre fled the scene in a dark-colored Honda Element.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.