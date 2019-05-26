Teammates mourn Little Haiti soccer players killed in crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - It's been a tough weekend for teammates and close friends of three soccer players who tragically died Saturday morning. Those three boys were supposed to play soccer at a park in Little Haiti on Sunday, but now close friends are remembering three young lives cut way too short.

"It's really sad they had to die this way," said Julien Pierre-Louis, a friend of the victims. "I tried to be a man about it, but like 30 minutes after that, I cried like a little baby."

Julien has known 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay since they were in middle school. He said not only did they play soccer together, but they were best friends who were always there for one another.

"I've been through a lot myself. He was always ready to help me out," Julien said. "He put me before himself, and I really appreciate that. I wish I could have told him that before he was gone."

The pair also went to Miami Edison Senior High School. The school tweeted a picture of Richecarde, saying they lost a very good football player. Community activist Luther "Luke" Campbell also tweeted a video of what he said was Richecarde's last kick.

Richecarde, along with 13-year-old Gideon Desir and 15-year-old Lens Desir, was walking on the sidewalk heading westbound along Northeast 125th Street sometime after 5 a.m. Saturday to catch a bus so that they could attend a soccer tournament in Weston. It was at that point the driver of an SUV barreled right into them.

"It appears as through the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and somehow went on the sidewalk and struck the kids," said Officer Natalie Buissereth, a spokeswoman for the North Miami Police Department.

The boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in serious condition. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the boys' funeral expenses.

Just hours later after their tournament, fellow teammates were given the devastating news. Grief counselors and pastors were on hand to help them cope with such a heartbreaking loss.

"They were very sad. They were hurting, crying," Pastor Mike Davis said.

