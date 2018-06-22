Video shows robber target pastor in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Pastor Derek Allen is sharing his home surveillance video hoping someone recognizes the crook who stole his weed eater. The video had about 3,000 views Thursday night.

"I think somebody out there knows who he is," Allen said.

The robber was about 5 p.m., Monday. The pastor said he finished weeding the backyard and was preparing to clean the power tool to store it in the front yard shed when he briefly walked away. When he came back, it was gone.

"Someone who had been watching the house went up and grabbed the weed eater," Allen said.

It is not the first time crooks have stolen from him in South Florida. Allen and his family moved to North Miami to open the Christ Centered Church in 2014. Two years later, he was robbed.

“They took, of course, the TV and several computers," Allen said.

He said this is more than just about a weed eater.

"It is representative," Allen said. "This stuff happens all the time."

