Officers release video of response to school shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - While searching for an active shooter at Forest High School, a deputy with his gun drawn walked by a sign that read, "It's a great day to save lives." Seconds later, he arrested Sky Bouche, a former student who confessed to the shooting.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office released the body cam video Thursday showing what deputies saw when they responding to the April 20 shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla.

While handcuffed on the ground, Bouche, 19, told a deputy the he walked into the school with the weapon -- a 16 gauge sawed-off shotgun. He said he fired a single shot through a classroom's door. Authorities said he injured a boy.

The video shows Bouche, of Crystal River, told deputies that everyone in his family was either bipolar or schizophrenic, and he himself had been to a mental hospital and was prescribed medication for anxiety.

"It's hard to understand if you haven't gone through a mental illness," Bouche said, after an officer said he was having a hard time understanding his motive for the shooting.

Bouche is being held without bond for charges of armed burglary of a structure to facilitate or further terrorism, discharging a firearm on school property to facilitate or further terrorism, possessing a short-barreled shotgun, carrying a concealed firearm, and disrupting or interfering with an educational institution to facilitate or further terrorism.

