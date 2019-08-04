Officials: 5-year-old boy drowns in Florida wave pool

FreeImages.com/Michel Meynsbrughen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has drowned in a Florida wave pool.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the boy was unresponsive and had no pulse when pulled Saturday from the wave pool at the Daytona Lagoon attraction.

Officials say a doctor who was at the wave pool helped try to revive the boy while paramedics were on their way, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

In an official statement on the park’s Facebook page, Daytona Lagoon manager Tyler Currie called the child’s death "a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts."

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

